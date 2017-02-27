Turkey, Russia studying options for Syria settlement issue

+ ↺ − 16 px

"We [Russia, Turkey] have disagreements on the problem of Kurds and on the Syrian settlement."

Turkey and Russia have different opinions on the fate of the Kurds and the settlement in Syria, but the leaders and diplomats from the two countries are examining these two issues, Turkish President's chief adviser Ilnur Cevik said Monday, according to Sputnik International.

In March 2016, the administration of Rojava, a region in the north of Syria with large Kurdish population, declared autonomy. The Syrian government responded by saying that the Kurds’ unilateral decision had no legal power.

"Yes, we [Russia, Turkey] have disagreements on the problem of Kurds and on the Syrian settlement. And these two issues are being closely, carefully examined by the diplomats and leaders of the two countries," Cevik said.

