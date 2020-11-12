Turkey, Russia to jointly work in center for monitoring ceasefire in Karabakh
12 Nov 2020 11:12
Turkey and Russia will jointly work in Peacekeeping Center for control of ceasefire in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said at a press conference in Baku.
According to Cavusoglu, Turkey and Russia will jointly work in the center in accordance with paragraph 5 of the trilateral Declaration on a complete ceasefire and all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, which envisions the center’s establishment.