Turkey, Russia to jointly work in center for monitoring ceasefire in Karabakh

Turkey and Russia will jointly work in Peacekeeping Center for control of ceasefire in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said at a press conference in Baku.

According to Cavusoglu, Turkey and Russia will jointly work in the center in accordance with paragraph 5 of the trilateral Declaration on a complete ceasefire and all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, which envisions the center’s establishment.

News.Az