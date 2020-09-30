Turkey says Armenia targeting Azerbaijani civilians just like 30 years ago
The Armenians who invaded Azerbaijan and mercilessly massacred women, children and the elderly in Khojaly, are now once again targeting innocent civilians in front of the whole world, the Turkish National Defense Ministry tweeted on Wednesday.
“Armenia is today acting as an enemy of peace and serenity in the same way they did 30 years ago,” the ministry wrote.