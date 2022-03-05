Turkiye says Zelenskyy ready to meet with Putin in Istanbul

Erdogan spokesman says Zelensky is ready to meet with Putin in Turkiye, News.az reports citing RIA Novosti.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a telephone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his readiness to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Istanbul or Ankara.

Representative of the Turkish President Ibrahim Kalin said that Erdogan has already conveyed Zelensky's intentions to Putin.

News.Az