Turkey: Seamen rescued from drifting Russian vessel

Turkish Coast Guard scrambles to emergency call off the Black Sea coast.

Turkish Coast Guard teams rescued six crew members on a Russian cargo ship Tuesday after the vessel issued an emergency call off the Black Sea coast, Anadolu Agency reports.

A helicopter crew plucked the six seamen from the vessel Nefterodoz 29, adrift by strong winds one mile off the coast of Bartin province, said a security official, who asked to remain anonymous due to restrictions to speaking to the media.

The vessel was carrying iron and had set sail from Russia’s Rostov Port.

