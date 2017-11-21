Yandex metrika counter

Turkey: Seamen rescued from drifting Russian vessel

  • World
  • Share
Turkey: Seamen rescued from drifting Russian vessel

Turkish Coast Guard scrambles to emergency call off the Black Sea coast.

Turkish Coast Guard teams rescued six crew members on a Russian cargo ship Tuesday after the vessel issued an emergency call off the Black Sea coast, Anadolu Agency reports.

A helicopter crew plucked the six seamen from the vessel Nefterodoz 29, adrift by strong winds one mile off the coast of Bartin province, said a security official, who asked to remain anonymous due to restrictions to speaking to the media.

The vessel was carrying iron and had set sail from Russia’s Rostov Port. 

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      