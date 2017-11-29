Turkey seeks arrest of 360 FETO-linked suspects

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish prosecutors have issued detention warrants for 360 people in an operation targeting supporters of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen within the army, Anadolu news agency reported.

It said 333 of those facing arrest in the Istanbul-based operation were soldiers, 216 of them serving personnel.

According to reports, Istanbul police officers were continuing operations to capture the suspects. The Dogan news agency said seven of those facing arrest were pilots.

Turkey's government accuses Gulen of masterminding last year's coup attempt. Turkey launched a massive crackdown after the coup, resulting in some 50,000 arrests and the dismissal of more than 110,000 people from state jobs, including the military.

News.Az

