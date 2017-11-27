Turkey seeks Interpol red notices for three Gülen-linked former prosecutors

Turkey on Nov. 27 requested Interpol red notices for three former prosecutors linked to the Fethullahist Terrorist Organization (FETÖ), accused of being behind

The Supreme Court has issued a request for red notices covering ex-prosecutors Zekeriya Öz, Celal Kara and Mehmet Yüzgeç, who are sought over the December 2013 corruption probe, Hurriyet Daily News reports.

The fugitive suspects launched the graft investigation against senior government officials on Dec. 17-25, 2013.

Ankara accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and the judiciary.

