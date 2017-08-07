Turkey seizes 123 kg of cocaine on cargo ship

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish customs officers at southern Mersin Harbor have seized about 123 kg of cocaine aboard a Liberian-flagged cargo ship, according to the Customs and Trade Ministry on Monday.

A written statement said the drugs were found Saturday stashed away in 102 plastic bags inside a shipping container filled with bananas loaded at Ecuador, according to Anadolu Agency.

Seven suspects have been detained on suspicion of drug smuggling and an investigation has been launched into the incident described as the largest seizure of cocaine in recent history, the statement added.

News.Az

