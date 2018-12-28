Yandex metrika counter

Turkey seizes 1.5 tons of hashish at Greek border

  • Region
  • Share
Turkey seizes 1.5 tons of hashish at Greek border

Turkish customs seized 1.5 tons (3,000 pounds) of hashish in an anti-drug operation at the Greek border, Anadolu Agency cited the country's Trade Ministry as saying on Friday.

In a written statement, the ministry said that guards found the hashish in a tractor-trailer transporting soybeans at the Ipsala border gate in the northwestern Edirne province.

Acting on a tip, the squads discovered the drugs in 152 sacks -- 10 kilograms (22 pounds) each -- hidden among the sacks filled with soybeans, the ministry said.

It has been the largest ever drug bust that Turkey has made in a single operation at the border gates, it added.

The Albanian-origin driver of the tractor-trailer and two others thought to be related to the incident were arrested.

News.Az 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      