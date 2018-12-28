Turkey seizes 1.5 tons of hashish at Greek border

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish customs seized 1.5 tons (3,000 pounds) of hashish in an anti-drug operation at the Greek border, Anadolu Agency cited the country's Trade Ministry as saying on Friday.

In a written statement, the ministry said that guards found the hashish in a tractor-trailer transporting soybeans at the Ipsala border gate in the northwestern Edirne province.

Acting on a tip, the squads discovered the drugs in 152 sacks -- 10 kilograms (22 pounds) each -- hidden among the sacks filled with soybeans, the ministry said.

It has been the largest ever drug bust that Turkey has made in a single operation at the border gates, it added.

The Albanian-origin driver of the tractor-trailer and two others thought to be related to the incident were arrested.

News.Az

News.Az