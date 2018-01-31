Turkey seizes 600 kg of PKK terrorist explosives

+ ↺ − 16 px

Security forces in eastern Turkey on Tuesday seized over 600 kilograms (1,322 pounds) of explosives belonging to the terrorist PKK.

The Bingol Gendarmerie Command seized the explosives along with various survival equipment in the rural Genc district, according to a Bingol Governor’s Office statement, according to Anadolu Agency.

The explosives were destroyed on site.

The statement stressed that the fight against terrorism will continue with determination.

Also, three hand-made explosives -- ready for detonation -- were found underground by a mushroom-collector in the western Kutahya province.

The explosives were sent to gendarmerie criminal branch for further investigation.

The PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- resumed its armed campaign against Turkey in July 2015.

Since then, it has been responsible for the deaths of more than 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians, including a number of women and children.

News.Az

