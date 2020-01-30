Turkey set to send plane to evacuate people from China

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Turkish cargo plane is set to leave for China Thursday to airlift citizens of Turkey and other nearby countries from the city of Wuhan, the heart of the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

The cargo plane will leave Etimesgut Military Airport in the capital Ankara to evacuate 34 Turkish citizens as well as seven nationals of Georgia, seven Azerbaijanis, and one Albanian.

The plane will airlift people stranded in Wuhan at their request to return to Turkey following detailed health exams under quarantine conditions.

The Turkish plane, at the initiative of the Health Ministry, will carry health personnel experienced with infectious diseases.

News.Az

News.Az