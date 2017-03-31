Turkey stand up for the banker arrested in the United States

The Turkish state bank Halkbank, whose deputy director Mehmet Khakan Atilla was arrested in the US, did not violate national and international legislation.

According to Oxu.Az, the statement came from Deputy Prime Minister of Turkey Mehmet Shimshek.

The US authorities arrested Atilla, who arrived from Turkey on Wednesday. According to the US prosecutor's office, he is accused of having conspired with Turkish businessman Reza Zarabam to carry out multimillion-dollar transactions in favor of Iran in violation of sanctions.

"Halkbank did not violate national and international legislation, it did not act contrary to the UN sanctions policy. Behind this bank and the entire banking sector of Turkey is the government," Shimshek said on the air of A Haber.

He added that in connection with Attila's arrest, the bank may have problems with external borrowing.

News.Az

