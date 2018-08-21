Turkey starts legal process against US tariffs

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey has launched a legal process against U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, the Trade Ministry said in a written statement on Monday.

"Turkey has invited the U.S. for talks at the World Trade Organization [WTO] about the additional duties. So a legal process for the U.S. tariffs on Turkish aluminum and steel imports has been launched," it said, according to Anadolu Agency.

"Apart from Turkey, India, China, Switzerland, Norway, Canada, Russia, Mexico and the EU have also started legal processes against the U.S. at the WTO," the ministry said, adding Turkey will cooperate with these other countries to secure the rights of Turkish exporters.

On Aug. 10, U.S. President Donald Trump ramped up his attack on Turkey by doubling U.S. tariffs on Turkish aluminum and steel imports.

Trump tweeted he had authorized the doubling of tariffs, noting that "aluminum will now be 20 percent and steel 50 percent. Our relations with Turkey are not good at this time!"

Last Wednesday, in retaliation, Turkey increased tariffs on several U.S.-origin products, including alcohol, tobacco products and cars.

The ministry said Turkey reciprocated by doubling additional duty on 22 U.S. products, tallying $533 million.

Separately, the WTO announced the Turkish application on its website on Monday.

"Turkey has requested WTO dispute consultations with the United States concerning additional import duties imposed by the United States on steel and aluminum products. The request was circulated to WTO members on August 20," the organization said.

News.Az

