Turkey strongly rejects US sanctions decision

Turkish officials denounced a US decision to impose sanctions on Turkey over its purchase of the Russian S-400 missile defense system, Anadolu Agency reports.

Criticizing the move, Vice President Fuat Oktay said the sanctions will only boost the country's determination to strengthen its national interests and defense industry under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"No country's sanctions will sway Turkey's determined stance. We condemn this decision and call on the US to step back from this mistake as soon as possible," Oktay said on Twitter.

Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop said the sanctions ill fit the spirit of alliance. "We will continue to take every step with determination necessary for the defense of our country," he said on Twitter.

Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin also stressed Turkey's determined stance in the face of sanctions, adding that Turkey will decisively continue to take steps to achieve its defense industry goals.

"No decision taken abroad towards myself or our institutions will change the stance of me or my team," Ismail Demir, head of Turkey's Defense Industry Presidency -- which the sanctions specifically target -- tweeted after the sanctions announcement.

The sanctions will not be able to hinder the Turkish defense industry in any way, he added.

The US Treasury Department on Monday imposed sanctions on Turkey over its purchase of the Russian S-400 missile defense system.

The sanctions, coming under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), target Turkey's Defense Industries (SSB) Presidency, including its head Demir and three other officials.

News.Az