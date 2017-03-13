Turkey summons Dutch diplomat, urges ‘written apology’ over barring minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Dutch Embassy’s Chargé D’Affairs Daan Feddo Huisinga was summoned to the ministry early on March.

Turkey has summoned Dutch chargé d’affairs to the Turkish Foreign Ministry for the third time since March 11 and has demanded an official apology after a Turkish minister was barred to meet with Turks living in the Netherlands, as well as a comprehensive probe on security officials staging disproportioned use of force on Turkish demonstrators, APA reported citing Hurriyet Daily News.



Foreign Ministry sources informed that the Dutch Embassy’s Chargé D’Affairs Daan Feddo Huisinga was summoned to the ministry early on March 13 and was given two diplomatic notes on ongoing tension between the two countries.



The first note demanded an official apology from the Dutch government on the treatment shown to Turkish Family Minister Fatma Betül Sayan Kaya and Turkish diplomats who accompanied her to Rotterdam on March 11. The note stressed the Dutch government’s actions were in violation of a 1961-dated convention on diplomatic missions.



The second note recalled that security officials used disproportionate force on protestors and members of the press, and demanded an investigation into the incidents on late March 11 in Rotterdam. It also underlined that Turkey’s right to seek compensation was reserved.



Relations between Turkey and Netherlands severely strained after the latter barred Turkish ministers from meeting with Turks living in the European country in light of campaigning for the referendum set to take place in Turkey on April 16. Dutch police stopped Sayan Kaya from entering the Turkish General Consulate in Rotterdam and forced her to leave the country.

