Turkey summons US ambassador over arrest warrants for Turkish security personnel

The United States has issued arrest warrants for nine Turkish security officers and three policemen.

Turkish Foreign Ministry on Thursday summoned US ambassador to Ankara, John Bass, to protest the issue of US arrest warrants for members of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's security detail, AzVision reports.

The United States has issued arrest warrants for nine Turkish security officers and three policemen over their involvement in an assault on protesters near the Turkish embassy in Washington, DC, during Erdogan's visit on May 16.

"The US ambassador to Ankara was summoned to the Foreign Ministry to meet with Deputy Foreign Minister Umit Yalcin, after it became known that the US authorities issued a warrant for the arrest of several Turkish citizens, including the security officers of our president, in connection with the incident that occurred at the residence of the Turkish ambassador in Washington on May 16," the ministry said in a statement.

"The ambassador was notified that this decision was wrong, biased and had no legal basis," the statement said.

