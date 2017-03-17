Turkey suspends import of grain from Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Turkish authorities stopped issuing licenses for duty-free import of Russian wheat, corn, sunflower meal and butter, the General Director of the Institute for agricultural market studies Dmitry Rylko said, APA reports quoting the "Kommersant" newspaper



According to the incoming information, the import of these products can start to operate at a rate of 130 percent. In practice, this means the actual shutdown of supplies.



Turkey is the second buyer of Russian wheat after Egypt. Between July 2016 and February 2017, Turkey imported about two million tons of wheat from Russia.

News.Az

