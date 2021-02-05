Turkey tests indigenous anti-ship missile in Black Sea

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey's first indigenously-produced maritime missile Atmaca was tested Thursday in the Black Sea region, Anadolu Agency reports.

Test activities of the Atmaca, a long-range anti-ship missile developed by Roketsan, was carried out in northern Sinop province, according to the city governorate.

Our domestic product Atmaca will fear enemies, said Naval Forces Commander Admiral Adnan Ozbal after observing test fires together with Erol Karaomeroglu, Sinop governor.

Roketsan touts Atmaca as a high-precision, long-range, surface-to-surface, precision strike anti-ship missile which can be integrated with patrol boats, frigates and corvettes and is expected to replace the US-made Harpoon.

It boasts a range of more than 200 kilometers (124 miles), posing a threat to targets far outside visual range.

It also provides a target update, re-attack, and mission abort capability via modern data link.

News.Az