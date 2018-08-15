Turkey threatens U.S. to exercise its rights over F-35



Turkey would exercise its rights if the U.S. does not deliver F-35 jets to Ankara.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said he expected problems with the United States, which helped drive the lira to record lows, to be resolved but Washington must stop trying to influence Turkey’s judiciary, Vestnik Kavkaza reports.

Kalin added that Turkey would exercise its rights if the U.S. does not deliver F-35 jets to Ankara, Reuters reported.

He noted that the lira, which has rallied after hitting a record low of 7.24 to the dollar, would continue to recover.

