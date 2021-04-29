Turkey thwarts PKK attack on civilians at bus station

+ ↺ − 16 px

Thwarting what could have been a deadly attack on civilians, Turkish security forces on Wednesday caught two PKK terrorists after they planted explosives under a vehicle at an Istanbul bus station, according to Turkey’s interior minister, Anadolu Agency reports.

Thanks to careful work by the police and intelligence services, teams found five kilograms (11 pounds) of explosives under a vehicle and then defused it, Suleyman Soylu told television reporters.

Soylu said the security forces first launched an operation when they saw the suspicious movements of terrorists.

News.Az