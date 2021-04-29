Yandex metrika counter

Turkey thwarts PKK attack on civilians at bus station

  • Region
  • Share
Turkey thwarts PKK attack on civilians at bus station

Thwarting what could have been a deadly attack on civilians, Turkish security forces on Wednesday caught two PKK terrorists after they planted explosives under a vehicle at an Istanbul bus station, according to Turkey’s interior minister, Anadolu Agency reports.

Thanks to careful work by the police and intelligence services, teams found five kilograms (11 pounds) of explosives under a vehicle and then defused it, Suleyman Soylu told television reporters.

Soylu said the security forces first launched an operation when they saw the suspicious movements of terrorists.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      