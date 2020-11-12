Turkey to build railway to Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan, minister says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey will build a railway to Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Turkish Minister of Transport, and Infrastructure Adil Karaismailoglu said, Trend reports.

“The planning work is currently underway,” Karaismailoglu added.

A number of Azerbaijani-Turkish documents were signed following the 8th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Turkey High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council with the participation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on February 25, 2020.

Among these documents is the “Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Turkey on the Kars-Igdir-Aralik-Dilucu-Sadarak-Nakhchivan-Julfa railway project”.

The document was signed by Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ramin Guluzade and Minister of Transport and Infrastructure of the Republic of Turkey Adil Karaismailoglu.

News.Az