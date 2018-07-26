Turkey to continue fight against Gulen movement - defense minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey will continue to fight against the Gulen movement, which was able to penetrate into the ranks of the Turkish army, Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar said, Turkish media reported July 26.

Akar noted that the ranks of the Turkish army were cleaned from supporters of Gulen after the attempted military coup.

He noted that the Gulen movement is a serious threat to the future of Turkey.

A group of rebels attempted a military coup on the night of July 16, 2016, in Turkey. The main fighting took place in Ankara and Istanbul. More than 250 Turkish citizens were killed, more than 2,000 people were injured, the rebellion was suppressed.

News.Az

