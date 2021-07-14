Turkey to continue to fight against all terrorist groups, Erdogan says

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reiterated Turkey's determination to fight against all terrorist groups posing a threat to its national security, as the country prepares to commemorate the victims of the deadly July 15 coup attempt.

Speaking at the ruling Justice and Development Party's (AK Party) parliamentary group meeting on Wednesday, Erdogan said Turkey has the ability and willpower to paralyze all terrorist groups posing a threat to its national security, whether they’re domestic or international.

Noting that completely eliminating the presence of the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) from Turkey is not an easy task, Erdogan said Turkey pursues its fight at home and abroad.“We detained the [FETÖ figure] responsible for coordinating its finances in Central Asia,” Erdogan said, referring to the detention of FETÖ member Orhan Inandi in an extensive National Intelligence Operation (MIT) in Kyrgyzstan.

“The security of our country starts wherever threats exist, rather than just our borders,” Erdogan said, adding that it was one of the reasons why Turkey has been strengthening its sub-units in diplomatic missions abroad.

News.Az