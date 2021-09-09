Turkey to continue to support fraternal Azerbaijan: defense minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan liberated its lands from the Armenian occupation following the 44-day Second Karabakh War, said Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

Turkey, which supported Azerbaijan at that time, will continue to stand by its brothers, based on the ‘One nation, two states’ slogan.

Akar stressed that Turkey places particular emphasis to stability in the region, including the Caucasus, and is doing everything possible to ensure peace and stability.

News.Az