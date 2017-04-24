Turkey to extend length of visa-free stay for Russians

Turkey to extend length of visa-free stay for Russians

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey will increase the length of visa-free stay for Russian citizens, the nation's foreign minister said Sunday.

"We are extending the visa-free period of the Russians in Turkey from 60 days to 90 days," Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters in Alanya district of southern Antalya province, according to Anadolu Agency.

Diplomatic relations between Turkey and Russia soured following the downing of a Russian warplane that violated Turkish airspace last November.

Kremlin ordered sanctions on Turkish food products, an end to visa-free travel and a ban on Russian tourists taking package holidays in Turkey.

Relations were normalized this June and July through a letter and subsequent telephone calls between the countries’ leaders. Since then, increasingly Turkey and Russia relations have become normalized and are expected to get higher.

News.Az

News.Az