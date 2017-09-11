Turkey to extradite British woman sought by Interpol to UK

Turkish police arrested a 43-year-old British woman sought with an lnterpol notice over alleged involvement in fraud in the U.K., and will soon be extradited, reports said Monday, according to Daily Sabah.

The woman, identified as Susan Marie Muscroft, was detained by police during raids in western Kütahya province.

Her charges include fraud, forgery of documents and theft, reports said. She was sought with a Red Notice by the Interpol, Ihlas News Agency reported.

Muscroft was taken to the police station and was then transferred to court.

She is currently in Kütahya Prison and is expected to be extradited to Britain, Anadolu Agency reported.

