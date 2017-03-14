Turkey to file complaint to UN, OSCE, Council of Europe against Netherlands

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey will file a complaint against the Netherlands with UN, OSCE and Council of Europe.

Turkey will apply to three high-level international organizations to complain about the Netherlands’ alleged breach of the Vienna convention on diplomatic relations on late March 11 by detaining Turkey’s chargé d’affaires and other diplomats and by temporarily seizing cars with diplomatic plates, diplomatic sources have said, according to Anadolu Agency.

According to information gathered by the Hürriyet Daily News from diplomatic sources, Turkey will file a complaint against the Netherlands with the United Nations, the Organization of Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) and to the Council of Europe (CoE) on the grounds that the Dutch government violated Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations from 1961.

On March 11, Turkish Family Minister Fatma Betül Sayan Kaya was stopped by Dutch security forces while on her way to the Turkish General Consulate in Rotterdam where she was planning to meet representatives of the Turkish community. At the time, she was being accompanied by Turkey’s chargé d’affaires to The Hague, Alper Yüksel, and other Turkish diplomats.

As the Turkish community in Rotterdam protested the Dutch government for stopping Kaya and for refusing to permit Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu’s planned visit to the city, Dutch security forces intensified measures and detained Yüksel and other Turkish diplomats, as well as drivers for the Turkish embassy.

According to the Vienna convention, diplomats enjoy a large degree of immunity and cannot be taken into detention. Likewise, cars with diplomatic plates cannot be seized or even checked. After refusing Kaya and her entourage entry to the consulate, the Turkish convoy was escorted by Dutch police back over the border into Germany.

“What happened on that night is a clear violation of the Vienna Convention,” a diplomatic source told the HDN on March 13. “All these three organizations acknowledge the Vienna Convention as the basis of conducting diplomatic relations. They should have a say on the Netherlands’ clear breach of this convention,” the source said.

Kaya’s plan was not to hold a rally in Rotterdam but to meet representatives of the Turkish community, the source said, noting that her move would have reduced the tension but that the Dutch government did not permit this. Stopping a Turkish minister or Turkish citizens from accessing the Turkish consulate is also a violation of the convention.

According to the information gathered, the Dutch Foreign Ministry verbally apologized for the detention of the Turkish diplomats during discussions between the two sides’ diplomats after the crisis. The Dutch police did not realize that they had diplomatic immunity because of the mayhem of the night, the Dutch Foreign Ministry explained to Ankara.

In the meantime, Ankara has begun to consider sanctions on the Netherlands. The sanctions, however, will not include economic measures or restrictions on Dutch companies operating in Turkey.

Turkey will reduce the level of diplomatic ties with the Netherlands and will cancel some joint committee meetings among other sanctions to be imposed after the government reaches a decision.

