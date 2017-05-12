Turkey to host 5th Islamic Solidarity Games

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 5th Islamic Solidarity Games will be held in Turkey.

Akif Cagatay will take part in an opening ceremony of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games which is due to take place in Baku on Friday.



The Turkish minister said the 4th Islamic Solidarity Game will be very interesting.



The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games is an exciting multi-sport event uniting the Islamic world, will take place in Baku, Azerbaijan from 12 – 22 May 2017.



Azerbaijan’s capital city Baku was awarded the Games at the General Assembly of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation (ISSF) in Jeddah in July 2013.

