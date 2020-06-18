Turkey to impose partial weekend coronavirus curfew

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey will impose a partial coronavirus curfew over the weekend, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced Thursday, Daily Sabah reports.

"As high school and university entrance exams are to be held, the President ordered that the weekends be spared for the youth," Koca said.

The Coronavirus Science Board has advised wearing face masks in public places be made compulsory in Istanbul, Ankara and Bursa, he added. Later on Wednesday, the government announced in a statement that wearing masks in public areas of these cities is now mandatory.

Turkey is seeing an upward trend in the daily number of infections after cafes, restaurants, gyms, parks, beaches and museums were allowed reopen, intercity travel restrictions were lifted and stay-at-home orders for the elderly and young were eased at the beginning of June.

News.Az