Turkey to intervene if Assad regime tries to violate Idlib truce, Erdogan says

Turkey is determined to step in to prevent Assad regime attacks in violation of the truce in Syria's Idlib, as 400,000 civilians are heading toward the Turkish border amid attacks, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday, Daily Sabah reported.

"We hope the cease-fire in Syria's Idlib is lasting. Turkey is determined to prevent Assad regime attacks in violation of the truce," Erdoğan told a parliamentary group meeting in Ankara. Erdogan said Turkey's anti-terror operation in Syria allowed the country to smash the terror corridor in the region.

The president noted that there are serious discrepancies between promises made to Turkey [regarding Syria] and the actual situation on the field and that they have told relevant parties that Turkey will continue operations if necessary: "As long as the situation in Syria continues to be a matter of survival, it is not possible for us to take any steps back," he added.

Touching upon the international community's failure to take action on Idlib, Erdogan said Turkey will continue to uphold the truce. He continued by saying that Turkey plans to open a new border gate in Akçakale for passage of humanitarian aid to Syria, although the U.N. has not approved Turkey's request yet.

Erdogan also touched upon the situation in Libya, saying that Haftar left Moscow without signing a cease-fire deal, while Libya's U.N.-recognized government was conciliatory. He said Haftar initially signaled he would sign the deal, but left without doing so.

"We are not after adventure in Syria, Libya, Mediterranean. We have no imperial desires nor are we blinded with greed for oil or money. Our sole purpose is to protect our and our brothers' rights and future," the president said.

He continued by noting that Haftar's forces would have taken complete control of Libya if Turkey had not interfered.

"In addition to our Arab brothers Haftar plans to murder, there are also over 1 million Ottoman descendants Kuloğlu Turks there," Erdogan said.

