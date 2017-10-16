Turkey to pursue EU accession process: Deputy PM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey will continue its efforts for EU membership despite all hurdles, the Turkish deputy prime minister said Sunday.

According to Anadolu Agency, speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Eyup Sultan Mosque complex in Strasbourg, France, Bekir Bozdag said, "Turkey will strengthen the EU, and gain strength after being granted full EU membership.”

“We have been striving for this membership since 1960,” Bozdag said, stressing that the EU had changed the membership rules against Turkey.

“Despite all these hurdles, Turkey has never given up the EU accession process,” Bozdag said.

Turkey’s EU accession talks began in 2005. To gain membership, Turkey has to successfully conclude negotiations with the EU in 35 policy chapters that involve reforms and the adoption of European standards.

Negotiations hit a stalemate in 2007 over the Cyprus issue. The German and French governments have also opposed the country’s full EU membership.

News.Az

