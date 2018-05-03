Turkey to relocate consulate general in Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey will relocate its consulate general in Novorossiysk, a Russian port city, to Krasnodar, according to the Official Gazette on Wednesday.

The decision was made following an amendment by the Council of Ministers concerning foreign public institutions and organizations.

The Turkish Embassy in Moscow will no longer cater to Black Sea Krasnodar city, according to the new rules.

News.Az

News.Az