Turkey to set up independent body for 1915 events

Turkey is planning to set up an independent civilian body solely responsible for addressing allegations regarding the 1915 incidents upon the instructions of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, a report said Tuesday.

The decision to establish such a body was made at the High Advisory Board meeting at the Presidential Complex last week, according to Hürriyet daily.

The new approach to address the 1915 events had actually been on the government’s agenda since the U.S. Senate passed a resolution referring to the events as the “Armenian Genocide,” but discussion on the matter was delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak in Turkey.

Turkey’s National Security Council (MGK) had been responsible for dealing with the issue of the “Armenian Genocide” until 2015, but the Prime Ministry Historical Research Center took care of the matter after an amendment. However, the institution has been dysfunctional after Turkey abolished the post of prime minister after a constitutional change referendum in 2017.

Turkey objects to presenting the 1915 incidents as "genocide," rather calling them a tragedy in which both Turks and Armenians suffered casualties in the heat of World War I.

The Turkish government has repeatedly called on historians to study Ottoman archives pertaining to the era in order to uncover what actually happened between the Ottoman government and its Armenian citizens.

News.Az