Turkey to shift large part of its current trade with CIS to BTK

After commissioning the line is expected to handle 1 million passengers and 6.5 million tonnes of cargo.

By late 2034 the railroad capability will reach 3 million passengers and 17 million tonnes of cargo, Ahmet Arslan, Minister of Transport, Maritime Affairs and Communications of the Republic of Turkey said in his interview with Caspian Energy magazine.



‘In the longer term’, he said, ‘we plan to increase the capacity to 50 million tonnes’.



‘This line has a tremendous potential for freight transportation. We intend to supply petrochemical products of Azerbaijan throughout the world by means of this line. At the same time we believe that a large part of Turkey's current trade with the CIS countries (Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan) will be shifted to this line’, he said.

