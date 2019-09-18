Turkey to speed up efforts for EU visa liberalization

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey’s president published a circular Wednesday in the Official Gazette on accelerating the country’s efforts to meet criteria for the process of visa liberal

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan recalled that the dialogue started simultaneously with a readmission agreement that was signed on Dec. 16, 2013.

“In order to ensure the completion of visa liberalization for our citizens, it is necessary to accelerate the efforts to meet the criteria registered in the Visa Liberalization Roadmap and to ensure the continuity of the efforts which are confirmed to have been met by the European Commission,” the circular said.

It also highlighted the importance of cooperation between the institutions in this process.

News.Az

