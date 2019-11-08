Turkey to start extraditing ISIS members Nov. 11

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey will start extraditing captured ISIS terrorists on Nov. 11 to their home countries, according to Turkey’s interior minister, APA reports citing Yeni Shaf

"PYD [/PKK terror group] releases ISIS terrorists and we capture them," Süleyman Soylu told an opening ceremony in Turkish capital Ankara.

"We tell Europe that we will send those [ISIS terrorists] back to you, and we hopefully start as of Monday," Soylu said, adding that they are citizens of European countries.

