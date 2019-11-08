Turkey to start extraditing ISIS members Nov. 11
Turkey will start extraditing captured ISIS terrorists on Nov. 11 to their home countries, according to Turkey’s interior minister, APA reports citing Yeni Shaf
"PYD [/PKK terror group] releases ISIS terrorists and we capture them," Süleyman Soylu told an opening ceremony in Turkish capital Ankara.
"We tell Europe that we will send those [ISIS terrorists] back to you, and we hopefully start as of Monday," Soylu said, adding that they are citizens of European countries.
