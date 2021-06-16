Turkey to take on Wales in Baku at EURO 2020

Baku will host the second match in the framework of UEFA EURO 2020 football on June 20, hosting Turkey going up against Wales, Trend reports.

The match will start at 20:00 (GMT+4) at the Baku Olympic Stadium, as part of EURO 2020 games hosted by Baku.

Three matches are planned to be held in Baku within EURO 2020.

EURO 2020 is being held from June 11 to July 11 in 11 European cities. Four Group A games will be held in Baku within EURO 2020.

The first match of the group was held in Baku on June 12 between Switzerland and Wales at the Baku Olympic Stadium and ended with 1:1 result, while Italy beat Turkey, 3:0.

Turkey and Switzerland will play on June 20. In addition, one 1/4 final game will take place in Baku on July 3.

The European Football Championship was supposed to be held last year but was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

