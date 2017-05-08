Turkey to take part in Everest marathon for first time

Turkey to take part in Everest marathon for first time

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey will for the first time participate in the Mount Everest marathon scheduled for May 29, head of the "Sport for Everyone" Federation said on Monday.

Ece Vahapoglu, a female Turkish author and journalist, will represent the country, according to Anadolu Agency.

"Our athlete will stay in Nepal for 21 days from May 14 to June 3. She has to stay on Mount Everest in order to get used to high rake, low oxygen and low air pressure and to reach that height with uphill walking," Yasin Bolukbasi said in a written statement.

Bolukbasi said the Turkish athlete will participate in the half-marathon category that will last six to seven hours along the 21-kilometer (13-mile) long course.

"Around 100 sports fans, 30 of whom are women, participate in the organization every year. In this year’s marathon, 160 athletes from 34 countries will participate out of which only nine people will participate in the half-marathon category," he said.

Vahapoglu said she would represent the Turkish flag in the best possible way she can.

"The increased running performance and inner belief in the last years made me feel ready for the race this year. I then signed up with the title of the first Turkish participant in the Everest marathon which has been running for 14 years," she said.

"I would like to thank the president of Turkey and his wife Emine Erdogan, the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the 'Sport for Everyone' Federation for their support and contribution...," she added.

News.Az

News.Az