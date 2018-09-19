Turkey unveils logo for locally-made products

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign companies producing in Turkey will also be able to use logo on their products, Turkish trade minister says.

Turkish Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan on Wednesday unveiled a logo for locally-made products, Anadoly Agence reports.

"Thus, our citizens, through labels, will be able to distinguish the goods produced by our people who produce, invest, and employ in this country," Pekcan said during a press meeting in the capital Ankara.

Pekcan added that foreign companies which are producing goods in Turkey will also be able to use the logo on their products.

"Goods of foreign companies which believe in Turkish economy, generate jobs, invest in and produce in Turkey will be considered as locally made," she said.

"We support their presence in Turkey," the minister added.

She said the ministry will take necessary steps to ward off companies and institutions that intend to harm manufacturers and consumers through speculations.

According to a newly introduced regulation by the Trade Ministry on Tuesday, all goods produced in Turkey are required to carry a special label showing that it is made in Turkey.

The move was aimed at supporting economic stability through promoting the sale of Turkish products, the ministry said in a statement.

