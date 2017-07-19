Turkey urges Armenia to stop military provocations against Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has urged Armenia to stop military provocations against Azerbaijan.

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Azerbaijani and Turkmen counterparts in Baku on Wednesday, Cavusoglu expressed condolences over the death of two Azerbaijani civilians due to Armenian shelling of Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district, and called on Yerevan to put an end to such provocations against Azerbaijan.



Turkey always stands by Azerbaijan, the minister said, stressing that the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is possible after the restoration of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and the withdrawal of Armenian occupying forces from the occupied Azerbaijani territories.



Cavusoglu also thanked Azerbaijan for its support during the attempted coup d'état in Turkey last year.



As for trilateral cooperation between Turkey, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan he said: “The pace of economic cooperation between the three countries has declined. There is potential to improve the situation.”



Cavusoglu added that issues of cooperation in energy and other areas will be discussed during the upcoming summit of the heads of state in Turkmenistan.



He noted that the work is being done on drawing up a roadmap for Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan-Turkey cooperation.

