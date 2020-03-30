Turkey urges int’l community not to recognize so-called “elections” in Nagorno-Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey calls on the international community not to recognize the so-called “presidential and parliamentary elections” to be held on March 31 in the Armenian-occ

The so-called elections are a manifestation of the efforts to unilaterally legitimize the current situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, which is contrary to international law, read the statement

“This step is a flagrant violation of international law, including the UN Security Council Resolutions and the OSCE principles,” said the statement. “At a stage when there are talks within the OSCE Minsk Process to find a peaceful settlement for the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, holding the so-called elections in the occupied territories undermines the efforts towards a peaceful and lasting resolution.”

It also stressed that Turkey does not recognize these illegitimate elections, which will constitute yet another violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

“As a member of the OSCE Minsk Group, Turkey will continue to support the efforts for finding a just and lasting solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” according to the statement.

News.Az

