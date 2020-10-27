Turkey urges Minsk Group to hold talks on Nagorno-Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

urkey on Monday called on the co-chairs of the Minsk Group to start a results-oriented negotiation process aiming at a permanent solution of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan on the Nagorno-Karabakh region, Anadolu Agency reports.

Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said in a statement that for the efforts of the Minsk Group to yield concrete results, it would be necessary to take into account recent cease-fire violations by Armenia and to launch such talks in line with UN Security Council resolutions on the issue and international law.

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group -- co-chaired by France, Russia, and the US -- was formed in 1992 to find a peaceful solution to the conflict, but to no avail.

Aksoy noted that Yerevan had violated three cease-fires -- one on Oct. 10, another on Oct. 18 and the latest going into effect on Monday morning -- after the clashes erupted following Armenia's attack on Azerbaijan.

He said that the latest truce had been declared to allow the exchange of prisoners of war and bodies as a result of the initiatives of the US, but was violated again "in minutes" by Armenia as it continued its attacks on Azerbaijani positions on the front line and civilian targets in Azerbaijan's inner regions far from the conflict zone.

News.Az