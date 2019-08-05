Turkey, US officials discuss Syria safe zone at Ankara meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish and American military officials met in Ankara on Monday to discuss the establishment of a safe zone in northern Syria, according to the Defense Ministry, Daily Sabah reported.

The meeting started at 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT), the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkey expects the creation of a 32-kilometer (20-mile) safe zone in northern Syria and has stressed that it wants the People's Protection Units (YPG) terror group cleared in the region.

The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of terror group PKK, which has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people in Turkey, including many women, children and infants, for more than 30 years.

Ankara and Washington have yet to hammer out an agreement on the safe zone. Turkey's Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said Friday that Ankara has "limited" patience.

If efforts to find common ground with the U.S. prove unsuccessful, Turkey will have to create a safe zone in Syria on its own, the Foreign Ministry said Friday.

News.Az

