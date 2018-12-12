Turkey voices demand for normalizing relations with Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Turkish Presidential Administration commented on the recent statement of Armenian acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan about Armenia’s readiness to establi

"Armenia must withdraw its troops from the occupied Azerbaijani lands to normalize relations with Turkey," Trend cited the administration as saying.

"Turkey stands for stability and peace in the region,” the administration stressed, noting that there cannot be stability in the region without the withdrawal of the Armenian troops from the occupied Azerbaijani territories.

It was also noted that Armenia must renounce the claims for the 1915 events as there was no "genocide" of Armenians during those events.

News.Az

News.Az