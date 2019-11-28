Turkey wants to see more efforts for Karabakh conflict settlement as soon as possible - ambassador

Turkey would like more efforts to be made to resolve the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict as soon as possible, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Erkan Ozoral said, Trend reports on Nov. 28.

Ozoral made the remark on the sidelines of the opening ceremony of Slovakia’s embassy in Baku.

"OSCE is a very important international organization created to ensure security and stability in Europe,” the ambassador added. “One of the OSCE’s important tasks is to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.”

Ozoral expressed regret that despite many years have passed, the conflict has not yet been resolved.

"The parameters for solving the problem are known,” Ozoral added. “The parameters put forward by both the UN and the OSCE envisage the settlement of the conflict in accordance with the international law within Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.”

“However, the Azerbaijani territories have not been liberated from occupation yet and therefore, we do not consider the OSCE’s activity in this sphere satisfactory. But presently, we support the OSCE, which is the most important organization in this conflict settlement."

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

