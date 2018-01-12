Turkey warns its citizens against travelling in US

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey's Foreign Ministry has warned its citizens against travel to the United States, saying they face the risk of arbitrary arrest and should take precautions if they do decide to travel.

"Turkish citizens traveling to the United States may be subjected to arbitrary detentions based on testimonies of unrespected sources," Reuters cited the ministry as saying.

The comments from the ministry come after the US Department of State made a similar warning to its citizens this week , saying Americans planning to visit Turkey should reconsider plans due to "terrorism and arbitrary detentions".

