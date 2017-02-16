Yandex metrika counter

Turkey warns US defense secretary over PKK/PYD in Syria

  • World
  • Share
Turkey warns US defense secretary over PKK/PYD in Syria

Turkish Defense Minister Fikri Isik discussed the PKK/PYD terror group with U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis late Wednesday, a Turkish Defense Ministry official said.

The first meeting between the pair took place at a NATO summit in Brussels, where Isik warned Mattis about U.S. support for the PKK/PYD in northern Syria, the official said on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media, Anadolu Agency reports.

“Anti-terror operations cannot succeed in this way,” Isik said, referring to the fight against Daesh. "A terrorist organization cannot be preferred to another one."

While Turkey considers the PKK/PYD to be a terrorist group affiliated to the PKK, which has waged war against Turkey since 1984, the U.S. sees the PKK/PYD as its ground ally against Daesh in Syria.

Isik also met counterparts from Spain, Italy, the U.K. and France, the official added.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      