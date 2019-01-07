Turkey: Warrants out for soldiers over FETO links

Turkish prosecutors have issued arrest warrants for 100 on-duty soldiers over their alleged links to Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind July 2016 defeated coup, Anadolu Agency reports.

The warrants were issued for personnel of the Turkish Land Forces Command, according to the Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office in the capital Ankara.

The suspects are accused of periodically and sequentially communicating with FETO members with pay phones.

FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

