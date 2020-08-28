Turkey was Azerbaijan’s top export market among OIC countries in January-July

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey was Azerbaijan’s top export market in the first seven months of this year, according to the State Customs Committee.

Official statistics suggests that Turkey, Tunis and Malaysia were the top three export destinations of Azerbaijan among the OIC member states.

The volume of export with Turkey made $1.709.5 billion, while it amounted to $172.8 million with Tunis and $60.4 million with Malaysia, according to official figures.

News.Az