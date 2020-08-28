Yandex metrika counter

Turkey was Azerbaijan’s top export market among OIC countries in January-July

  • Economics
  • Share
Turkey was Azerbaijan’s top export market among OIC countries in January-July

Turkey was Azerbaijan’s top export market in the first seven months of this year, according to the State Customs Committee.

Official statistics suggests that Turkey, Tunis and Malaysia were the top three export destinations of Azerbaijan among the OIC member states.

The volume of export with Turkey made $1.709.5 billion, while it amounted to $172.8 million with Tunis and $60.4 million with Malaysia, according to official figures.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      