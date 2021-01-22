Turkey welcomes Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan deal on joint development of hydrocarbon field in Caspian Sea

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey welcomes the agreement between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan for joint exploration and development of the hydrocarbon field named as “Dostlug” in the Caspian Sea, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“We wish that this agreement will further strengthen the friendship between the two countries, will be auspicious for the friendly and brotherly peoples of Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan and contribute to the prosperity and stability of the region,” read the statement.

“We also wish that this agreement will pave the way for the projects to enhance the energy security of Turkey and the rest of Europe,” it added.

The Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of Turkmenistan on joint exploration and development of hydrocarbon resources of the “Dostlug field” in the Caspian Sea was signed on Thursday. The document was inked by the two countries’ foreign ministers.

News.Az